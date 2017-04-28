Learn how you can help raise money for Team Billy Ride and Walk for Brain Tumor research

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Team Billy Ride and Walk for Brain Tumor research is being held next month.

The event held on Sunday, May 21, along High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs, will be attended by hundreds. NEWS10 ABC has been a proud sponsor of this worthy annual event.

The event is also designed to spread awareness and is named for Billy Grey, who died as a result of a brain tumor in 2001. His parents have worked tirelessly ever since to try to save the lives of others by raising money for critical research.

To ensure donations have the greatest impact, proceeds are directed to the National Brain Tumor Society funding the most promising brain tumor research.

To donate and learn more about the event click here.