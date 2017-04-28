Governor Cuomo marks opening of new span at Kosciuszko Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked the opening of the first span of a project to replace the Kosciuszko (kuh-SHOOS’-koh) Bridge with a dazzling light show.

Thursday night’s show involved LED lights installed on the span that can change color and synchronize to music.

It’s the first performance of “The New York Harbor of Lights.” Seven MTA-operated bridges will eventually have these lights.

Bridge traffic between Brooklyn and Queens will begin at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Traffic will go in both directions until the construction of the second span is complete, expected to be early 2020.

Sections of the old bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.

The bridge opened in 1939. The new bridge would be used by up to 200,000 commuters per day.