Gloversville sewage leak coming to a close, Sen. Tedisco seeking state aid

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor, Dayton J. King declared sewage is no longer spilling into the Cayadutta Creek, but the clean-up project is not quite wrapped up yet. Crews will be at the site for two to three more weeks.

A leak in a sewer pipe on East Pine Street was spilling millions of gallons of sewage into the creek, but it was finally stopped last night.

The city of Gloversville is planning to install a plastic liner system in the sewer line. Over the upcoming days and weeks, this will bring much of the sewage to a treatment plant in Johnstown.

According to a press release, “New York State Senator Jim Tedisco, is working with the Governor’s Office, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation, the state Health Department, local city and county officials to help respond to the spill and help Gloversville apply for state funding to repair its sewer lines.”