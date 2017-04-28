Defense in Alex West trial points out errors in crash reconstruction report

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man who conducted the boat reconstruction in this crash testified for the prosecution on Friday.

During cross-examination, the defense pointed out some clerical errors in his report.

“If you can’t even bother to get measurements accurate what can we rely on what you’re saying,” Katie Conklin, one of Alex West’s attorneys, said.

Conklin says the defense will bring to the stand an expert in boating reconstruction who she says is more qualified than the expert who conducted the crash reconstruction for police.

Eric Weinreber has 28 years with the New York State Police and 18 years of experience and education in boating reconstruction and boating safety. During cross-examination, Conklin pointed out clerical errors in measurements that were written as one number in notes but a different number in Weinreber’s report.

“I think it’s you know very unsettling that in a case where you have an 8-year-old fatality and a man, a young man fighting for his life, to just keep saying oh it’s clerical errors you know it’s very concerning to me,” Conklin said. “I was very offended by it but I’m not on the jury so we’ll see what happens with that.”

West said in a police interview he didn’t think the other boat had its lights on but Weinreber says all lights on the Garwood boat were on at the time of the crash.

Weinreber told the jury from his reconstruction report he believes West’s Larson boat was going a minimum speed of 22-25 MPH at the time of the crash and says the Garwood boat Charlotte McCue’s grandfather was diving was going 5-8 MPH. He says West’s boat overtook the other boat and hit it at an angle.

Conklin says her expert could show otherwise.

“I think you’re going to see evidence that shows that a crossing situation may have occurred here.”