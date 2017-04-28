Arbor Day cleanup in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As earth week continues we remember Friday is Arbor Day!

All hands were on deck at Lincoln Park where volunteers were hard at work with woodchip spreading, weed removal, and even planted 18 small trees throughout the park.

“We think that interacting with the community is the only way to really be there for the community, you can’t just talk, you gotta walk the walk,” Don Kelly, Tri City Rentals Supervisor, said.

Over 100 community members showed up for service to help clean up and beautify the park, a perfect and very green way to end earth week.