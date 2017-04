Thor is a 2 year old American Bulldog Mix. Look at that sweet face. He is housebroken and would be good with older kids due to his high energy level.

He has never around other dogs. He does get along with cats, but he tends to play too rough for the cats liking.

He likes to ride in the car. He has lots of energy, so a fenced in yard and a family that will give him daily exercise to burn off the energy would be best for Thor.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113