13th annual Blue Friday to support police

COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – Prepare to see a lot of blue today, all in honor of the sacrifices made by the men and blue. There is a big fundraising effort today for their families with carnations, t-shirts and more for sale.

There has been plenty of chances to donate in the past couple years. Our area has seen its fair share of loss.

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Haverly was killed in a car accident in February when he was driving home from his midnight shift. He left behind a wife and three kids.

Trooper Timothy Pratt was killed in October last year while he was helping someone who’d broken down on the side of the road, shedding light on the Move Over law to protect first responders.

But Blue Friday is dedicated to all the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty or outside the line of duty. It provides families with resources and it lets them know they are not forgotten and will never stand alone.

Donations will be accepted throughout the morning until 10am at Hannaford as well as two other locations, the 99 Restaurant at the Wilton Mall and Lacy Car Dealership in Catskill.