Woman’s confidence increases after Weekend Facelift

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Have you ever thought about getting a face lift, but decided they were just too expensive or too much recovery time? Well now there is something called a weekend facelift. So what exactly is it?

Debbie, 59, had been thinking about doing something for her upcoming 60th birthday.

“I wanted people to sort of wonder did she have something done? Gee she looks like 45!” Debbie said.

So Debbie joined several other women at one of Dr. Edwin Williams’s weekend facelift seminars.

The board certified plastic surgeon has been practicing in the Capital Region since 1993. He offers a variety of cosmetic non-surgical and surgical procedures. One of the most popular is the lower facelift, or weekend facelift!

Debbie was sold!

“All I see are these lines. My mind does not feel that I am 60. I am very active, so I just wanted to have something subtle done to go with how I feel inside.”

So with the decision made and the before photos taken, it was just a matter of weeks before she arrived for the three hour operation.

It’s an outpatient procedure done with discretion in Dr. Williams’s office. No need to go to the hospital. He has two official operating rooms.

Dr. Williams begins with a precise incision around her ear, the best place to hide a scar, and begins the lower facelift. It will not involve the nose or eyes but rather the jaw line.

“Surgery done well is not seen. You shouldn’t be able to tell if someone has had a lift,” Dr. Williams said.

That is why he is not pulling tightly on the skin. There is very little tension, a far cry from what you might see on some celebrities.

“Celebrities often don’t know when enough is enough. They become their own worst enemies.”

In fact, Dr. Williams thinks celebrities start out with reputable plastic surgeons, but once a doctor says enough is enough that celebrity may go find someone who will do what they want.

“Why would a guy like Michael Jackson do his nose 30 times? The poor guy was sick,” Dr. Williams said.

Fortunately, Dr. Williams doesn’t have to deal with that much in the Capital Region. Instead, he sees women like Debbie who want to look the way they feel, younger!

An hour and a half later, the surgery is complete and the nurses help wake Debbie. She is groggy and packed with ice and ready to go home.

Debbie said days later she was back to have her stitches removed.

There is a little bruising or swelling.

So what does Debbie think?

“I feel on the outside exactly how I feel on the inside. Just a lot younger!”

You may be asking why it’s called the weekend facelift. Because just a few days after surgery you could go back to work. Just cover your ears with your hair and if there is bruising, makeup could cover it.

Many people choose to take a few days off, and then head back to work refreshed!