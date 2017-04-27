Wild Care Center wants lead testing machine

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After finding bald eagles that tested positive for lead, the North Country Wild Care wants their own machine to do in-house lead testing and they’re reaching out to the public for help.

The center has taken in several bald eagles in recent weeks that tested positive for lead.

Sadly, some of them didn’t make it. For those that did, the center says they need updated lead testing down the line and having their own machine would make the process easier.

They’re hoping to raise $4500 and are at $840 dollars right now.

Donate to the Wild Care Center.