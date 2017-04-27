Volunteer fire departments opening their doors this weekend to recruit new members

CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) – Volunteer fire departments will be opening their doors this weekend to try to recruit new members.

We rely on these people to help us in our time of need and the bottom line is, we need more of them. So that’s why fire departments across the state, including one in Clifton Park, will be opening their doors.

It’s one of 450 volunteer fire departments taking part. Many of those are in our region, Latham and Coeymans.

Here is the website http://www.recruitny.org/ where you can check out which departments are participating.

Volunteer firefighters are essential, not just for safety, but also cost-wise. A report shows that replacing volunteers with all-paid service would cost the state $3.9 billion per year and property taxes would rise more than 26 percent.

There are 102,000 volunteer firefighters in the state which has dwindled since hitting a peak of 120,000 in 1980s and women still account for less than five percent of the force. But the estimated 5,000 women who are currently volunteers is double the number of a decade ago at a time when departments are having difficulty finding new recruits.

The recruiting push seems to work. It’s helped add more than 20,000 volunteer firefighters to ranks.

Again, that’s happening this weekend, but the effort is being kicked off today.