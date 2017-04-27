Tulip Festival Queen finalists announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The tulips are already in bloom and 69th annual Albany Tulip Festival is just around the corner. This year’s addition of the time honored event will be Mother’s Day Weekend, May 13th and 14th.

Today, the five finalists for the 2017 Tulip Festival Queen were introduced by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan at Washington Park.

The five hopefuls include: Erin Bryk of Latham, Ashley Loggins of Albany, Kelly Phillips of Loudonville, Julianna Rauf of Medusa, and Amanda Volk of Albany.

Each finalist attends college throughout New York State, but hail from the Capital Region. One of these lucky contestants will be crowned the new queen on May 13th.

Reigning 2016 Tulip Queen, Adaviah.Ward, had this recommendation for the remaining five.

“I would advise them to get involved in the community and stick together, all five of them. I can promise them that their imagination has not even taken them to the places they’ll go this year.”

Tens of thousands of people will attend the tulip festival again this year. It all begins with the annual Street Scrubbing at noon on May 12 and concludes on Mother’s Day with the Mother of the Year ceremony at noon on Sunday, May 14th.