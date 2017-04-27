Schenectady hires former NBA player to coach girls basketball

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former NBA player and assistant coach is returning to his roots in Schenectady to help make a difference in the community.

Accomplishments on James Thomas’s resume include two Sweet Sixteens and a Final Four. His jobs include being an NBA player and NBA D-League assistant coach.

Now, he’ll add Schenectady High School girls’ basketball coach to the list.

“We’re rich in history here at Schenectady,” he said. “Time to bring it back.”

Thomas was part of that history 19 years ago when Schenectady went 28-1.

From there, he led the University of Texas to the Final Four and went to play professionally in the NBA and overseas. But now he’s back at Schenectady High School.

“I’m here to help build for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Since he was young, Thomas always dreamed of making a difference in his community. He was hired on Monday as Schenectady’s head girls’ basketball coach. Thomas said it’s a good place to start.

“Here it’s tough as everybody knows, and it won’t be easy,” he said. “It’s going to get harder, but my motto is ‘together we can.’”

With that mindset, it would be a shame to limit someone with his credentials to basketball. That’s why Athletic Director Steve Boynton, who not only taught and coached Thomas as a seventh grader but is admittedly his biggest cheerleader, hired him.

“I think he’ll have a huge impact on our student body,” Boynton said. “We’re just excited to have him on board, and he just brings so much to the plate.”

While Thomas said it’s going to be a challenge to work with girls for the first time on the basketball court, there’s also going to be another job he holds at the high school that will be equally as important.

“I plan on taking a hall monitor job,” he said. “’To see somebody that’s been through the fire and made it out of here, and now he’s back and he’s trying to help me?’ Like, it could happen. I’mma use that as a crutch. ‘Mr. Thomas did it. Why can’t I?’”