The Latest: Russia navy ship sinks off Istanbul; all rescued

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on Russia navy ship damaged near Istanbul (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Turkey’s coast safety authority says that a Russian navy reconnaissance ship has sunk off Istanbul after colliding with a freighter. All of the Russian sailors are safe.

Authorities say that all 78 personnel on the Russian vessel Liman are accounted for after it collided with the Togo-flagged freighter Youzarsif H. in the Black Sea. The safety authority says 15 Russian sailors had been rescued after the collision.

The freighter was carrying livestock and all of its crew is safe.

___

2:30 p.m.

Russia’s defense ministry says a naval reconnaissance ship is in danger of sinking in the Black Sea after colliding with another vessel.

The ministry says the Liman has a hole as a result of the collision that occurred Thursday about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the Bosphorus Strait.

The ministry statement, carried by Russian news agencies, says none of the crew members is hurt and they are trying to save the ship.