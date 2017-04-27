Police cracking down on drivers who illegally pass school buses during “Operation Safe Stop” initiative

BETHLEHEM, NY (NEWS10) – Today there will be a heightened police presence in certain school districts as a part of “Operation Safe Stop”.

It’s a statewide initiative to crack down on the illegal passing of school buses.

It’s estimated by the state that 50,000 motor vehicles illegally pass New York State school buses every day.

When the bus stops, every child deserves as much time as they need to get across the street and shouldn’t have to worry about anyone speeding around the bus, putting them in danger.

Theta’s where Operation Safe stop comes in. Today, there will be police officers on buses, they’ll be driving along routes where speeding past buses is a problem in marked and unmarked cars.

This will be happening in problem areas all over the state because Operation Safe Stop is a collaborative effort between a number of state transportation and education agencies that are focused on reminding the public to slow down, around buses, and stop when you see the signs blinking on the side of the bus.

The first-time fine for illegally passing a school bus is a $250 to $400 fine, 5-points on your license, and a possible 30 days in jail.

Last year’s operation initiative included 95 participating police agencies that produced 859 tickets passing stopped school buses and 1,547 tickets for other moving violations.