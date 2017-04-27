Part of Guilderland Avenue in Rotterdam is closed due to motor vehicle crash

ROTTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – Guilderland Avenue between County Line Road and Giffords Road is currently closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

National Grid activity to make repairs to a downed pole is ongoing.

It is expected that the road will stay clsoed in both directions for several hours, and will affect the morning commute traffic.

Those traveling in that area should seek alternate route.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

There are also over 60 people without power in the area of the road closure.

