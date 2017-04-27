NY woman accused of stealing farm animals

APPLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York woman is facing charges after her neighbor says she stole dozens of her farm animals.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says Debra Hillary Singer stole the ducks and chickens from their back yard.

Photos taken that day show some of what authorities uncovered, kiddy pools and dog crates used to house the farm animals.

Investigators are calling the case “unusual”.

“It’s definitely interesting. We deal with car accidents, and drug theft. But we don’t deal with stolen rural animals,” Captain Bruce Elliott said.

Singer is telling a different side of the story.

She says she was just trying to help the animals Saying the animals were mistreated and that she’d called the SPCA to do something about it.

When nothing was done, she says she took matters into her own hands.