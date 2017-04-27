NY kid stabs home invader attacking mom

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The mother and 11-year-old son who came to her rescue during a home invasion did not return home to their Bronx apartment building Wednesday evening.

The boy is a true hero based on the events confirmed by police who say he was home last night when a man knocked on the door, asked to use the bathroom, and then forced his way into the apartment.

The mother grabbed a kitchen knife but to no avail and he began to beat her.

Detectives say her son then grabbed another knife, stabbed the intruder?forcing him to stop the attack, and flee their apartment.

A neighbor, who did not want to reveal her identity, says she knows the victim and the son did what he was raised to do protect his mother.

“The child is eleven years old. If you have a good mother, you’re gonna defend her. We live across the street from a church so beef doesn’t usually happen. It was really nasty. When someone knocks on your door and cuts you in the face, it’s worst thing you ever want to hear.”