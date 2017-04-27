NY AG announces campaign to crackdown on violent heroin, opioid traffickers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has launched a new law enforcement campaign to crack down on violent heroin and opioid traffickers.

The campaign called Suburban and Upstate Response to the Growing Epidemic, or S.U.R.G.E, will include state and local law enforcement agencies who will work together to target violent gangs that deal drugs in upstate and suburban communities.

Their focus is on the state’s heroin and opioid epidemic.

“The S.U.R.G.E Initiative will bring our state’s most effective law enforcement resources to bear in the fight against New York’s growing opioid and heroin epidemic,” said Attorney General Schneiderman.

A new report shows that drug-related deaths are up across the state in the last five years.