Nearly 100 march in annual Take Back the Night event to end sexual violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sexual violence is an issue that continues to impact the country, but people are hoping to change the culture.

People came together at the University at Albany on Thursday for the 36th annual Take Back the Night to bring awareness to the problem.

“I wanted to end my life, honestly,” Lauren Propser said. “I didn’t see any hope of moving on.”

Prosper was raped at 14-years old while on vacation in Florida.

“I didn’t tell my parents until about six months later,” she said.

It took her years to get to a point where she could share her story. She had to learn that it wasn’t her fault.

“I just had to get past that, understand that, that doesn’t define me, and I can move on from that moment, and my life can move forward,” she said.

Now a sophomore at UAlbany, Prosper said she’s no longer a victim but a survivor.

“Being raped and sexually assaulted in any nature is something a person will carry for the rest of their life,” she said.

She’s become an advocate and speaks at the annual Albany County Take Back the Night event. Nearly 100 people marched to Washington Park. Survivors told their stories.

“It’s to get people interested in taking action to fight sexual violence in our community,” Rachel Wilson with the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center said.

Wilson said the fight is not over.

“While we think that violence is going down overall, we still have a lot of work to do,” she said.

Prosper hopes more survivors come forward and end the problem.

“Until that day, I want to keep sharing my story and informing people so they can learn and change everything – just understand that this is an issue,” she said.

It’s estimated that someone in the United States is assaulted every 98 seconds. People ages 18 to 25 are at the highest risk.