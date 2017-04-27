More refugee families will resettle in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – More refugee families have been cleared to resettle in Vermont.

After much uncertainty in the Refugee Resettlement Program that came from President Donald trump’s executive orders.

The original resettlement plan in Rutland is for 100 individuals to resettle throughout the year.

Only two families have arrived since January.

These additional seven have been approved for resettlement and have gone through security checks, medical screening and assigned for Rutland.

However, USCRI says that no families have been booked to travel. They’ll have to wait and sometimes that wait can be over a year.

Arrivals will depend on the administration, the federal budget and the outstanding court cases.