More refugee families will resettle in Rutland

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, Syrian refugees inside the border wait to be approved to get into Jordan, in the Hadalat reception area, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, Jordan. The Senate will consider new rigorous screening procedures for Syrian and Iraqi refugees seeking to enter the United States as national security looms large for voters in an election year. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – More refugee families have been cleared to resettle in Vermont.

After much uncertainty in the Refugee Resettlement Program that came from President Donald trump’s executive orders.

The original resettlement plan in Rutland is for 100 individuals to resettle throughout the year.

Only two families have arrived since January.

These additional seven have been approved for resettlement and have gone through security checks, medical screening and assigned for Rutland.

However, USCRI says that no families have been booked to travel. They’ll have to wait and sometimes that wait can be over a year.

Arrivals will depend on the administration, the federal budget and the outstanding court cases.

