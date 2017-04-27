McCue’s grandfather gives emotional testimony in Alex West trial

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A heart wrenching moment took place when Charlotte McCue’s grandfather Robert Knarr took the stand Thursday afternoon. Mr. Knarr was driving his old fashioned wooden boat the night of the crash and stated that he never saw or heard Alex West’s boat before the crash.

Knarr sobbed uncontrollably in court, when asked to recall the July 25th evening when his 8-year-old granddaughter was killed, as Alex West’s boat crashed into Knarr’s boat on Lake George.

Describing his daughter Courtney McCue’s injuries (Charlotte’s mother), Knarr told the jury, “A lot of blood. She was cut to hell.”

Knarr continued sobbing as he described the intense screaming on the boat by his other grandchildren.

Knarr stated he had one or two glasses of wine at dinner earlier that night and was on heart medication after having open heart surgery on June 7th.

He says he initially refused a chemical test at the hospital, because he was more concerned about other things.

But, in his testimony he told the police, “They couldn’t find the people who ran over my boat and killed my granddaughter. I said find them.”

Alex West’s Attorney Cheryl Coleman pointed out in her cross-examination that Knarr admitted he lied to police when he told them he had talked to a lawyer and was advised he didn’t need to take a chemical test. Knarr proceeded by telling Coleman that he never actually spoke to a lawyer, but complied with police eventually agreed and took a chemical test.