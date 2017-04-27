Man accused of slashing acquaintance pleads guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of slashing an acquaintance in the face earlier this year pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Jeremy Jacobs, 33, of Cohoes, was charged with one count of attempted assault in the first degree.

On March 25, at around 1:50 a.m. on Saratoga Street in Cohoes, Jacobs got into a physical altercation with an adult male acquaintance. Jacobs then stabbed the victim in the chin and slashed his face with a knife.

When police arrived, they said Jacobs fled and threw his knife into a wooded area. A short time later, police said Jacobs was arrested and confessed to the crime.

The victim survived the attack and was treated at a local hospital for injuries from the dispute.

Jacobs will be sentenced officially on June 9, 2017. He faces five years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.