Here’s how to find everything Facebook knows about you

MENLO PARK, Calif. (NEWS10) – It’s no secret that Facebook knows a lot about its more than 1.23 billion daily users.

The social network says it will display ads to people that are most likely to be interested in their products, services, and causes. This means Facebook has to collect data and information to learn more about you and how you use the social network.

Here’s how Facebook decides what content to show you in your News Feed:

The Pages you and your friends like

Information from your Facebook and Instagram profile

Places you check in using Facebook

Learn more about how ads are served on Facebook.

You can see your ad profile and adjust the information Facebook knows about you.