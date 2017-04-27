Hard hats and construction begin to take over Capital Region roadways

WATERFORD, N.Y. – Birds are chirping and the sun is shining , the natural sights and sounds construction season throughout the Capital Region.

Just like the coming of tulips and the better weather, the dawn of construction work begins. Drivers know the drill: more road work and increased traffic.

There many projects planned throughout our area for the summer motorists can expect some delays during their daily commutes. The Route 32 Bridge in Waterford is just one example of the many locations where road work will be cropping up around the area and remaining for much of the summer.

“It’s terrible. I have to drive all the way around the block just to get to my apartment,” says Susan Rodriguez of Cohoes.

“Chaos, complete chaos,” Rodriguez said. “The potholes are terrible. They say they are fixing the streets, but they aren’t really fixing the streets – they are making them worse.”

Some are more optimistic about the necessary improvements made to local.

Local resident, Craig Mallison driving through Latham said, “It’s well needed. That bridge (Route 32) is really old.”

“It’s bringing a lot of jobs in and hopefully it keeps going,” said Mallison.

Nick Belcastro, who has worked construction for over twenty years understands the frustration that some may have, but also respects both viewpoints.

“There’s never any positive to it but it has to get down if we want roads to drive on or if we want better infrastructure. It can’t happen overnight,” said Belcastro.

Belcastro continued by saying it’s better to be safe and slow, than fast and sorry.

“Just be patient, you gotta remember these people want to go home to their families too at the end of the night,” said Belcastro.