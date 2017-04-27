Events scheduled to mark Erie Canal bicentennial

Web Staff Published:

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York is planning to commemorate this year’s 200th anniversary of the first digging of the Erie canal with a series of major events along the waterway.

The State Canal Corp. announced Thursday that it will host three premier events in Waterford at the canal’s eastern-most point and in two other places along the waterway.

The year-long celebration kicks off May 19th in Waterford.

The 1825 opening of the canal, connecting Lake Erie to the Hudson River spurred the nation’s westward expansion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s