DA: 750 bags of heroin hidden inside teddy bear

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was not just stuffing that was inside a child’s toy. District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says that some 750 bags of heroin were found hidden inside a teddy bear at a Springfield apartment Wednesday morning.

Gulluni announced the arrest of Joshua Santiago, 22, after a raid on his apartment at 66 Fort Pleasant Avenue. The DA’s office says that members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force received a warrant to search the apartment after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation.

When police got to Santiago’s apartment, Gulluni says the suspect was in bed, with heroin and a loaded pistol next to him.

Inside a child’s bedroom, they allegedly discovered the brown teddy bear with 750 bags of heroin hidden inside.

Officers also found 44 rounds of ammunition in the apartment, the DA’s office says.

Santiago is set to be arraigned at Springfield District Court.

The 22News I-Team discovered Santiago was arrested in January for Class A (heroin) distribution and was out on $5000 bail. He was supposed to be in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday.

The Hampden County Narcotics Task Force includes officers from the Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke police departments, as well as state troopers assigned to the DA’s office, and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.