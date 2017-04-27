Car crashes into utility pole closing part of Guilderland Avenue in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, NY (NEWS10) – Guilderland Avenue between County Line Road and Giffords Church Road is currently closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

Rotterdam Police are looking for the driver who slammed into a telephone pole, hit a fire hydrant and fled the scene.

The car went off the road around 2am Thursday morning. The telephone pole snapped right in half after the car crashed into it.

Power and water lines have been turned off while National Grid makes repairs.

The stretch of Guilderland Avenue will be closed until mid-day.

Buses from the Schalmont School District are being rerouted. People in the area are being asked to stay inside.

Those traveling in that area should seek alternate route.

Police are looking for the driver but not believe they are a threat to the public.

Anyone who may have seen the accident are asked to cal Rotterdam Police.