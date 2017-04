Hershey is an adult neutered male that came to us as a stray from the town of Northumberland.

He is litter box trained and is super sweet. He just loves to be held and petted. Since he was a stray, we do not know how he is with kids or other cats. He doesn’t seem to mind the other cats while he is out walking in the room.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113