$1K reward offered in Amsterdam animal abuse case

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amsterdam Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for severely injuring and abandoning a puppy.

Police say the puppy, now named Princess, is a black and white Terrier mix that was found a few weeks ago in a box on the side of Woodrow Road in Amsterdam.

After being evaluated by a veterinarian, police say the puppy may have been kicked or hit which resulted in multiple fractures to her legs and ribs. Princess had no use of her three legs and a fractured vertebra is causing paralysis.

Police say Princess is currently being cared for by volunteers and a long recovery is in store.

The individual(s) responsible could face a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty and other charges including animal cruelty and abandonment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Amsterdam Police at (518)-842-1100.