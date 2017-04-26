Wednesday marks first annual National Child Vehicular Heatstroke Awareness and Prevention Day

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Kids being forgotten about and left in hot cars, we see it in the headlines year after year.

So much so that they’ve created a day just to bring awareness to the potentially deadly mistake.

Wednesday is the first annual National Child Vehicular Heatstroke Awareness and Prevention Day.

You’re busy, you’ve got a lot on your mind, maybe you’re running late to work. There are a lot of things that can distract even the most responsible, caring, educated parents and caretakers, leading them to forget they’ve got a little one in the back seat.

Already this year, according to http://www.kidsandcars.org/ , at least five children have died this way and summer is still two months away. So today the same organization is offering a few tips on how to make sure you don’t let this happen.

Try leaving something in the backseat, like your cellphone, employee badge, even your left shoe. That way you have to go back there before you head in.

Ask your childcare provider or babysitter to call you within ten minutes if your child hasn’t arrived on time.

Keep a stuffed animal in your child’s car seat and move it to the front seat to remind you.

Leave a post it somewhere along your dashboard with a “look before you lock” note.