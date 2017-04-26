Union College investigating vulgar ‘bucket list’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A shocking and vulgar bucket list is making its way around Union College.

According to the school, the list, which is being called highly offensive originated with one of the women’s athletic teams.

Many of the items on the list include extreme, disgusting or sexual acts.

The school and Athletics department released a joint statement saying:

“We were disappointed to learn that a document outlining a “bucket list” of activities to be engaged in for sport has been shared among members of the campus community. Many of the items on the list, which allegedly originated with one of the women’s athletic teams, are described in a manner that is vulgar and offensive. Union is committed to maintaining an environment free of harassment of all kinds, and an investigation is underway in accordance with college protocol and upon completion, the administration will promptly pursue appropriate action. We will continue to provide educational and training programs for our students and staff in an effort to ensure that Union is an inclusive community free from harassment and intimidation, characterized by mutual respect and concern for the well-being of others.”