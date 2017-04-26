Trooper Pratt honored in the NY State Senate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Senate rose as one to honor the life of trooper Timothy Pratt.

Trooper Pratt died in the line of duty last year.

Members of trooper Pratt’s family were on hand as the senate passed a resolution naming a portion of the Northway in his hometown as the New York State Trooper Timothy Pratt Turnaround.

Trooper Pratt, who’s originally from South Glens Falls, was killed on October 26th, 2016 when he was hit by a driver while he was helping someone who’d broken down on the side of the road.

Senator Kathy Marchione, who knew trooper Pratt well, described his impact on his community.

“If you look up the definition of a public servant, there should be a picture of New York State Trooper Timothy Pratt right beside it,” Sen. Marchione said.

Pratt’s death has shed light on the state’s Move Over laws designed to protect first responders on New York roads and highways.

Those laws have since been expanded to include several more vehicles like construction and maintenance vehicles.