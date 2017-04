STILLWATER, NY (NEWS10) – Three arrests were made in one of several gas station robberies throughout the area.

Three 21-year-olds are accused of robbing a Mobil Mart in Stillwater at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Police tracked down the car and found Nicholas Higgs from Mechanicville, Sydney Jolly from Valley Falls and Bruce Saint Gelais Jr. of Troy.

They are all now facing felony charges.