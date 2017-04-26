Seven more Syrian refugee families head to Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – As many as seven more Syrian refugee families are expected to come to Rutland, Vermont.

Officials with the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program say the effort to resettle up to 100 Syrian refugees in Rutland was thrown into question after trump changed U.S. refugee policy.

They believed that two families already settled in the community before President Trump took office might end up being the only ones.

They say all seven families are two parent households with an average of three children.