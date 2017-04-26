Seven more Syrian refugee families head to Rutland

Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016 file photo, Syrian refugees inside the border wait to be approved to get into Jordan, in the Hadalat reception area, near the northeastern Jordanian border with Syria, and Iraq, near the town of Ruwaished, Jordan. The Senate will consider new rigorous screening procedures for Syrian and Iraqi refugees seeking to enter the United States as national security looms large for voters in an election year. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – As many as seven more Syrian refugee families are expected to come to Rutland, Vermont.

Officials with the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program say the effort to resettle up to 100 Syrian refugees in Rutland was thrown into question after trump changed U.S. refugee policy.

They believed that two families already settled in the community before President Trump took office might end up being the only ones.

They say all seven families are two parent households with an average of three children.

