Report: Defense says Alex West had cocaine on boat prior to fatal crash but didn’t use any

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The trial of the fatal boating crash on Lake George continued on Wednesday.

The defense made their case on Wednesday in the tragic boating hit and run trial.

According to the Post Star, the defense for Alex West admitted that he had cocaine the day of the crash but did not use any of it.

The jury is trying to determine if West was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol that day — witnesses testified that they saw him drinking and using drugs.

West is facing homicide charges in the death of 8-year-old charlotte McCue, who was killed in that crash.