Police searching for two suspects involved in the shooting of a store owner in Hague

HAGUE, NY (NEWS10) – The hunt is still on for two suspects in a brazen and brutal shooting of a store owner up north.

New York State Police say they are trying to find a man and woman who left the store owner hospitalized, but alive, at the Hague Market.

This stemmed from what appeared to be a robbery attempt.

The iconic Red General Store bills itself as the oldest running general store in the Adirondacks juts opening for the season last week.

It’s located on Route 8 and 9-N on the north side of Lake George.

According to the PostStar, Warren County Sheriff Bud York says the victim is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

There is no update on his condition yet this morning.

State Police did not release a description of the suspects but News10ABC will keep checking throughout the morning.