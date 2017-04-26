Police looking to locate two runaway Granville teens

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are looking to locate two teens they say ran away.

Police say Jeremy Burch, 17, and Isabell Winchell, 15, were both reported as runaways on Monday, April 24. Burch and Winchell are believed to be boyfriend/girlfriend and may be en route to North Carolina.

Burch and Winchell may be operating a black 2004 Volvo V70 registered with New York plates GKC7804. Police say it’s possible that the plates were switched on the Volvo.

Burch is described as being 5’9″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Winchell is described as being 5’2″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the circumstances do not appear to be suspicious and the teens are not believed to be in danger at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burch and Winchell is urged to contact police at (518)-583-7000.