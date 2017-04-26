Police: Local man offered children money to perform sexual acts on each other

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say offered children, under the age of 15, money to perform sexual acts on each other.

Robert Nolan Middleton, 62, of Kingsbury and San Francisco, Calif., is also accused of offering children, under the age of 15, money to engage in sexual conduct with each other.

Police say Middleton would befriend kids in the area and offer them money and other enticements.

He was charged with two counts of attempted use of a sexual performance by a child and two counts of attempted promoting prostitution.

Middleton was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Kingsbury Court. He was remanded to the Washington County Jail without bail.

Police believe there are more victims, possibly over the course of several years.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact police at (518)-746-2497.