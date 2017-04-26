Pet food manufacturer issues recall after euthanasia drug found in product

WCMH Published:

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Pet food manufacturer Party Animal is recalling several lots of its Cocolicious dog food after a sample tested positive for penobarbital.

According to the company, a retailer in Texas reported a customer had presented samples of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey and Chicken & Beef dog food to a testing lab. The samples came back positive for penobarbital, a drug used in euthanasia.

The company issued a nationwide recall and is retrieving the remaining cans from retailers.

“If pet parents have cans with either of those lot numbers in their possession, they should return them to the place of purchase and will of course receive a full refund,” the company stated.

The cans were manufactured in 2015. The Beef & Turkey is Lot #0136E15204 04, and dated best by July 2019. The Chicken & Beef is Lot #0134E15 237 13, and best by August 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s