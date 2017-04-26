New York State Industries for the Disabled hosting third annual “Create Symposium”

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Wednesday, the New York State Industries for the Disabled will host the third annual “Create Symposium”.

The event showcases tech inventions aimed at improving the workplace for New Yorkers with disabilities

Create stands for Cultivating Resources Employment with Assistive Technology and the symposium showcases prototypes of inventions designed to make work easier for New Yorkers with disabilities.

The competition gives university engineering students the opportunity to work with rehab agencies to create inventions that have the potential to create greater work opportunities for New Yorkers with disabilities while providing applied engineering experience to students.

The symposium kicks off at 10 and runs until 4 at the Legislative Office Building.

For more information on NYSID, visit:http://www.nysid.org. For more information on CREATE, visit: http://www.createnysid.net.