TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new classroom will be offered for parents will special needs.

The Lansingburgh Family Resource Center in Troy received a grant.

Giving them the opportunity to provide a new Pre-K program to 14 three-year-old students, who otherwise would not get any type of service.

Those involved in the program say programs like this one is essential to the students involved.

Organizers say they are very excited to be able to help more local students in need of their services.