Jury deliberations continue in the CDTA bus assault trial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The fate of two young women accused of making up a story of a racial attack on a CDTA bus is in the hands of a jury.

The jury asked to get another look at the video of the fight inside the bus on Wednesday. They also requested the definition of assault in the third-degree. Right now, both sides are bracing for a verdict.

It’s a case that made national headlines.

Three UAlbany students say they were attacked on a late night bus ride home from the Albany bar scene.

A Tweet by Asha Burwell ignited an explosion of outrage. So huge, the then Presidential Candidate Hilary Clinton also joined the growing chorus demanding justice.

Through tears, the young women speak to a crowd of supporters during a campus rally days later.

The video from inside the CDTA bus the night of the fight was released.

The prosecution said it proved the women themselves were the aggressors.

It was enough for one of the students Alexis Briggs to accept a plea deal, which also included an apology.

Asha and Ariel decided to take their case to trial.

The defense stuck by their claims that it was a racially motivated attack. Claims the bus passengers subjected the women to racial slurs including Ratchet Bitches, Ratchet another word for ghetto.

They also claim a group of men tore our Ariel’s hair extensions and gave Asha a concussion.

The prosecution agreed there were elements of racism in all this but says “We are here because they engaged in a campaign of deceit.”

Jurors were shown video where Ariel crosses the aisle to confront a drunken female passenger. Asha stepping on a seat to reach another passenger.

Then Ariel punching a male passenger who the prosecution says was trying to break things up.

If found guilty, Ariel and Asha could face jail time.