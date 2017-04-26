Girl suffers injury after getting hit by car twice in China

CHINA (NEWS10) – Shocking video released out of China, shows a little girl getting hit by a car twice.

The toddler in the pink coat disappears as two cars run over her.

After the cars pass, the toddler reappears. Lying face down on ground, her grandmother rushes over and takes the little girl into her arms.

The little girl was immediately sent to hospital, where doctors indicated she only suffered from minor bruises on head.

According to her father, the toddler’s grandmother was distracted and did not notice her running into the street.