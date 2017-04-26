Emergency management officials hosting nuclear attack response drills across NJ, NY, Washington DC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Emergency management officials across the Northeast are hosting nuclear attack response drills.

Officials say the Gotham Shield is a FEMA functional exercise involving federal, state, county and local jurisdictions including New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

In the New York City area, FOX5 New York reports that emergency officials trained for a nuclear denotation in the NJ/NY metropolitan area. Officials used MetLife Stadium as a training facility.

“The large scale exercise focused on multiple emergency response agencies coming together from multiple states for the purpose of drilling logistics and equipment resources, while working with each other within the framework of a large scale mass casualty event.”

Other drills are taking place in Washington, D.C. and Albany.

What to do during a nuclear blast