Dream come true may be days away for UAlbany lineman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From a college walk-on to an NFL player. That dream may come true for one UAlbany lineman this week.

“It’s just something I’ve wanted ever since I was little, and now to see it almost become a reality, it’s amazing,” Kevin Malloy said.

Malloy came to the University at Albany with stars in his eyes.

“Leaving high school, everybody wants to play in the NFL,” he said.

But as a walk-on tight end playing behind a would-be pro in Brian Parker, that dream started to fade. Until three years ago when he was asked to switch positions.

“They offered me a full scholarship if I moved to offensive line, and I really did it for my family because I didn’t want them to have to pay for me to go to college,” Malloy explained. “And it turns out, it was the greatest decision I’ve ever made.”

Not only did he love it, but he had the talent to match. NFL scouts started taking notice. Not as a left tackle but as a center or a blocking tight end.

“One of the things they hone on is my athleticism,” Malloy said.

Malloy’s received calls from the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers. He also went to the New York Giants’s and New York Jets’s local pro days.

“I grew up actually being a Jet fan my whole life,” Malloy said. “Before I was born, my dad had season tickets. Him and his buddy were actually part of the chain crew.”

But he’d be happy to play for any team. And should he get an NFL shot, whose the person who would be most excited?

“Well, besides me, I’d like to say my dad,” Malloy said. “He’s retired from NYPD; then football became almost his career. He’s been following me. He came to every home and away game, and he calls me every day, ‘Anything new?’”

There might be this weekend during the draft.

“You’re scared; you’re excited; you’re nervous,” Malloy said.

But if he gets that call…

“You know, I’ve been thinking about it for a while, and I honestly don’t know what emotions I’m gonna feel,” he said.

Malloy said he doesn’t expect to be drafted coming from UAlbany, but he is hopeful that he’ll be signed as a free agent.