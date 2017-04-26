Documents reveal former Hoosick Falls mayor’s legal expenses

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week the Village of Hoosick Falls has fired the Glens Falls Law firm it hired.

Now the current village Mayor is releasing invoices he recently requested from that law firm, showing nearly half a million dollars in hidden legal fees.

Hoosick Falls village residents and village board members only now learning about the nearly $500,000 in legal fees in this invoice that have been charged to the village.

“It turned out that a lot of that information the board didn’t know about,” Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen said.

Mayor Allen says to his surprise when he recently went through former Mayor Dave Borge’s emails, he realized the village was not given an invoice from the Glens Falls law firm it hired to negotiate a settlement between the village and the two companies held responsible for water contamination. Even more surprised than Allen were the village board members.

“Some had expressed some very sincere shock going through and reading all of the information I had for them.”

FitzGerald Morris Baker Firth law firm billed the village nearly $500,000 in legal fees. The firm charged thousands of dollars to review media reports, and thousands more to provide Mayor Borge with speeches, talking points, and more than $3,000 dollars to review a foil request NEWS10 ABC never received.

“The handling of the FOIL requests was one thing I had a serious concern about. The board agreed with that and that’s why we decided to release the invoices,” Mayor Allen said.

The law firm also billed thousands of dollars in fees for meals, hotels, and travel to and from Hoosick Falls to attend meetings.

NEWS10 ABC’S Lindsay Nielsen tried to ask former Mayor Borge about these fees.

“Looking for that special bond loan that the village has been pursuing and we’re going to continue to pursue,” Mayor Allen said.