Chipotle investigating data breach

DENVER (WFLA) – Popular Mexican food chain Chipotle is warning customers about a data breach.

The company says it recently found unauthorized activity on a network used for payment processing in its restaurants. Chipotle immediately launched an investigation, and believe it has stopped the unauthorized activity. Additional security measures have also been put in place.

Investigators are focusing on payment card transactions made in restaurants between March 24 and April 18 of this year.

Chipotle says the investigation is still ongoing, but it does plan to notify affected customers.

As a reminder, Chipotle says you should always monitor your payment card statements and contact your bank if you see any suspicious charges.

