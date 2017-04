SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several General Electric union members took part in an annual rally in Schenectady.

The rally coincides with the GE shareholders meeting taking place in Ashville, North Carolina.

The theme of this year’s rally is unity with retiree benefits rising to the top of the talking points list.

Union reps say they are committed to the company and hope they can find a solution while improving benefits.