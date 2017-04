HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Animal Adventure Park has released the top 10 names for April the Giraffe’s calf.

The park will select the winner at 6 p.m. on April 30. The announcement of the calf’s name will be made tentatively on May 1. Allysa, one of April’s handlers, will choose the name of April’s calf following the voting period.

Here are the top 10 most popular names.

April gave birth at the Animal Adventure Park on April 15 to a boy calf.