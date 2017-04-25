Witness in fatal Lake George boating crash trial: Alex West asked about doing cocaine on his boat

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Testimony in the fatal boating crash on Lake George continued on Tuesday.

A Marine Patrol Sergeant described how he responded to the boat crash.

Jennifer Spahn seen here with another witness says a boat she was on during Log Bay Day was next to Alex West’s boat, Spahn says she saw West with a drink in his hand but says she did not notice any signs that he was intoxicated.

Another witness Christina Parrotta says her boat was hooked up to West’s boat during Log Bay Day. She says she was on West’s boat and says West showed her the below-deck cabin. He allegedly asked her about doing cocaine. Parrotta says she did one line of cocaine that West gave her but said she did not know if West did any.

Marine Patrol Sgt. Angelo Paccione says he responded to a boathouse after the crash and asked the driver of the boat Charlotte McCue’s grandfather what happened. Sgt. Paccione says he was told by Bob Knar that “the boat went over top of us ” and that ” it just kept going.”

Paccione says he saw a blanket covering Charlotte McCue in the wooden boat. An EMT arrived and Paccione said he was calling it, 8-year-old Charlotte McCue was pronounced dead.